EN RU
Main News "Rennes" secured a resounding victory in the Ligue 1 match

"Rennes" secured a resounding victory in the Ligue 1 match

Football news Today, 11:30
"Rennes" secured a resounding victory in the Ligue 1 match Photo: Rennes Twitter / Author unknown

In the 36th round of the French championship, "Rennes" secured a resounding victory on the road against "Ajaccio" with a score of 5-0.

The guests' victory was sealed by Amin Guiri's hat-trick, as well as goals from Baptiste Santamaria and Jeremy Doku. The hosts played with ten men from the 63rd minute due to the dismissal of Michael Alphonse.

With 62 points, "Rennes" currently occupies the sixth position in the Ligue 1 standings. "Ajaccio," with 23 points, sits in 19th place and has already been relegated to Ligue 2.

"Ajaccio" - "Rennes" - 0:5 (0:4)
Goals: Santamaria, 14 - 0:1, Guiri, 31 - 0:2, Doku, 37 - 0:3, Guiri, 40 - 0:4, Guiri, 71 - 0:5

"Ajaccio": Leroy, Yusuff, Gonzalez, Vidal, Alphonse, Spadanuda (Strata, 65), Coutadeur, Barreto (Puschel-Errentz, 81), El-Idrissi (Heliefa, 90), Sumano (Toure, 46), Shegra (Nouri, 46).

"Rennes": Mandanda, Traore, Rodon, Omari, Bellossian (Assinjo, 64), Bourigeaud (Te, 72), Santamaria, Maier, Doku (Sala, 63), Toko-Ekambi (Due, 79), Guiri (Kalimuendo, 72).

Red card: Alphonse (63).

Don't miss: "Chelsea" strengthens their squad in the Premier League.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
AC Ajaccio Rennes Ligue 1 France
Popular news
"Real" lost in an away match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match
"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:55 "Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga
The English Premier League champion has been determined Football news Yesterday, 14:42 The English Premier League champion has been determined
"Bayern" lost in the Bundesliga and may miss the championship Football news Yesterday, 14:28 Bayern-lost-in-the-Bundesliga-and-may-miss-the-title
Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings Football news Yesterday, 10:04 Dynamo achieved a convincing victory over their neighbor in the league standings
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 “Metalist 1925” – “Metalist” - 2:0 (video review) Football news Today, 14:55 "Dynamo" has responded to the scandalous remarks made by the players of "Barcelona" towards Russians Football news Today, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga Football news Today, 14:15 "Napoli" secured a hard-fought victory over "Inter" Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund achieved a crucial victory in a Bundesliga match Football news Today, 12:35 "Atletico" secured a big victory in a La Liga match Football news Today, 12:15 "Mainz" suffered a crushing defeat to the Bundesliga underdog Football news Today, 11:55 PSV managed to avoid defeat in the match, despite trailing 1-3 Football news Today, 11:42 "Ajax" secured a convincing victory in an Eredivisie match Football news Today, 11:30 "Rennes" secured a resounding victory in the Ligue 1 match
Sport Predictions
Football 22 may 2023 Roma vs Salernitana predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Trabzonspor vs Fatih Karagümrük predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Empoli vs Juventus predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023 Football 22 may 2023 Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips on May 22, 2023