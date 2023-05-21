"Rennes" secured a resounding victory in the Ligue 1 match

In the 36th round of the French championship, "Rennes" secured a resounding victory on the road against "Ajaccio" with a score of 5-0.

The guests' victory was sealed by Amin Guiri's hat-trick, as well as goals from Baptiste Santamaria and Jeremy Doku. The hosts played with ten men from the 63rd minute due to the dismissal of Michael Alphonse.

With 62 points, "Rennes" currently occupies the sixth position in the Ligue 1 standings. "Ajaccio," with 23 points, sits in 19th place and has already been relegated to Ligue 2.

"Ajaccio" - "Rennes" - 0:5 (0:4)

Goals: Santamaria, 14 - 0:1, Guiri, 31 - 0:2, Doku, 37 - 0:3, Guiri, 40 - 0:4, Guiri, 71 - 0:5

"Ajaccio": Leroy, Yusuff, Gonzalez, Vidal, Alphonse, Spadanuda (Strata, 65), Coutadeur, Barreto (Puschel-Errentz, 81), El-Idrissi (Heliefa, 90), Sumano (Toure, 46), Shegra (Nouri, 46).

"Rennes": Mandanda, Traore, Rodon, Omari, Bellossian (Assinjo, 64), Bourigeaud (Te, 72), Santamaria, Maier, Doku (Sala, 63), Toko-Ekambi (Due, 79), Guiri (Kalimuendo, 72).

Red card: Alphonse (63).

