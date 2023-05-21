Chelsea has found reinforcement for their squad in the English Premier League

According to Givemesport, "Brentford" goalkeeper David Raya is being targeted by top London clubs for a potential transfer.

"Chelsea" is reportedly interested in acquiring the goalkeeper during the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee for the player is said to be around 40 million euros.

Additionally, London-based club "Tottenham Hotspur" is also interested in the player.

In the current season, the Spanish goalkeeper has played 38 matches, conceding 47 goals and keeping clean sheets in 11 games.