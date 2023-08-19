RU RU NG NG
Lens intercepted Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target




Lens intercepted Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target

Forward Elie Wahi of "Montpellier" and the French U21 national team will transfer to "Lens," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

According to the source, the transfer fee will be 35 million euros. "Sang et Or" managed to outbid "Chelsea" and "Arsenal" in the race for the forward. "Juventus" and "Milan" were also interested in the player.

The 20-year-old Wahi is a product of the "Montpellier" youth academy. He has played a total of 92 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. In the previous season, Wahi was recognized as the author of the best goal of the French championship in the 2022/2023 season.

Wahi has been playing for the French U21 national team since 2022. He has played a total of seven matches for the French team, scoring one goal and receiving one yellow card.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, "Lens" finished in the second place in the French championship. Thus, the club earned the right to participate in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season. In the first round of the current season, "Lens" suffered a 2-3 defeat in an away match against "Brest."

