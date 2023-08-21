RU RU NG NG
Lens bought a striker who was interested in Chelsea and Arsenal

Today, 08:00
Photo: Lens website/Author unknown

The press service of "Lens" announced on their official website the signing of forward Elie Wahi from "Montpellier."

"Lens" paid 30 million euros for the player, and this amount could increase by an additional five million euros through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. "The Blood and Gold" outbid "Chelsea" and "Arsenal" in the competition for the player. "Juventus" and "Milan" were also interested in the Frenchman.

20-year-old Wahi is a product of the "Montpellier" youth academy. He has played a total of 92 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club was set to expire in the summer of 2025. In the previous season, Wahi was recognized as the author of the best goal in the French championship in the 2022/2023 season.

Since 2022, Wahi has been playing for the French youth national team. He has played seven matches for the French team, scored one goal, and received one yellow card.

It's worth mentioning that in the previous season, "Lens" finished in the second place in the French championship, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

