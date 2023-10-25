RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Leipzig and Manchester City secure commanding victories in their Champions League groups

Leipzig and Manchester City secure commanding victories in their Champions League groups

Football news 25 oct 2023, 17:15
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Leipzig and Manchester City secure commanding victories in their Champions League groups Leipzig and Manchester City secure commanding victories in their Champions League groups

In Group G, Red Bull Leipzig hosted Red Star Belgrade at the home stadium, while Manchester City traveled to face Young Boys in Switzerland.

Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City

Despite total dominance and plenty of opportunities, Manchester City struggled to find the net in the first half. After the break, Pep Guardiola's team increased the pressure and managed to break the deadlock. Just after the resumption of the game, on the 48th minute, Akanji put City in front.

Four minutes later, Young Boys equalized, but Manchester City continued to press, and the Swiss side couldn't cope with it. In the 67th minute, Haaland restored City's lead, and in the 86th minute, the Norwegian forward made a double.

Manchester City secures a 3-1 victory, maintaining the confident lead in its group with nine points.

Leipzig 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

The hosts quickly opened the scoring, with Raum giving his team the lead in the 12th minute. Red Bull Leipzig maintained control of the match but failed to add to their tally before the halftime.

In the 59th minute, Leipzig extended their advantage thanks to a goal from Xavi Simons. In the 70th minute, the Serbian team reduced the deficit, but Red Bull was determined not to let the victory slip away. In the final ten minutes of regular time, Dani Olmo scored the third goal, securing the win for the hosts.

Red Bull Leipzig, following Manchester City's example, also wins 3-1, accumulating six points and sitting in the second position in Group G.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City RB Leipzig BSC Young Boys FK Crvena Zvezda Champions League
Popular news
VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL
The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad
Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker
The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs Boxing News Today, 10:02 Fury vs. Ngannou: when and how to watch the fight Football news Today, 09:19 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:18 French Interior Minister considers Benzema's position on the war in Israel suspicious
Sport Predictions
Football Today Crystal Palace vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football Today St. Patrick’s vs Shamrock Rovers prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023