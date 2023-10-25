Leipzig and Manchester City secure commanding victories in their Champions League groups

In Group G, Red Bull Leipzig hosted Red Star Belgrade at the home stadium, while Manchester City traveled to face Young Boys in Switzerland.

Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City

Despite total dominance and plenty of opportunities, Manchester City struggled to find the net in the first half. After the break, Pep Guardiola's team increased the pressure and managed to break the deadlock. Just after the resumption of the game, on the 48th minute, Akanji put City in front.

Four minutes later, Young Boys equalized, but Manchester City continued to press, and the Swiss side couldn't cope with it. In the 67th minute, Haaland restored City's lead, and in the 86th minute, the Norwegian forward made a double.

Manchester City secures a 3-1 victory, maintaining the confident lead in its group with nine points.

Leipzig 3-1 Red Star Belgrade

The hosts quickly opened the scoring, with Raum giving his team the lead in the 12th minute. Red Bull Leipzig maintained control of the match but failed to add to their tally before the halftime.

In the 59th minute, Leipzig extended their advantage thanks to a goal from Xavi Simons. In the 70th minute, the Serbian team reduced the deficit, but Red Bull was determined not to let the victory slip away. In the final ten minutes of regular time, Dani Olmo scored the third goal, securing the win for the hosts.

Red Bull Leipzig, following Manchester City's example, also wins 3-1, accumulating six points and sitting in the second position in Group G.