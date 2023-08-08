RU RU
Main

Legendary Andres Iniesta has found a new club

Football news Today, 01:15
Legendary Andres Iniesta has found a new club

Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta will continue his career in the United Arab Emirates' league, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

As per the source, the player has reached an agreement to join the club "Emirates" based in Ras Al Khaimah. The Spaniard is a free agent, which means he will join the UAE club without a transfer fee. The midfielder will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2024. The contract will include an option for the possibility of extending the agreement for another year.

At 39 years old, Iniesta is a legend of both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He played for the Catalan club from 2002 to 2018. In total, he played 674 matches for the club in all competitions, scored 57 goals, and provided 137 assists. During his time at Barcelona, Iniesta became the Spanish champion nine times (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18), won the Spanish Cup six times (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18), and secured the Spanish Super Cup seven times (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016). He also won the UEFA Champions League four times (2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15), the UEFA Super Cup three times (2009, 2011, 2015), and the FIFA Club World Cup three times (2009, 2011, 2015).

From 2018 to 2023, Iniesta played for the Japanese club "Vissel Kobe." He played 134 matches for the club in all competitions, scored 26 goals, and provided 25 assists. During his time at the club, he won the Japanese Cup in 2019 and the Japanese Super Cup in 2020.

Iniesta played for the Spanish national team from 2006 to 2018. He played a total of 131 matches for the Spanish national team, scored 14 goals, and provided 30 assists. With the national team, Iniesta won the European Championship twice (2008 and 2012) and became the World Cup champion in 2010.

