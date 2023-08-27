Lazio defeated in the home match of the championship of Italy

In the 2nd round match of the Italian championship, Rome-based "Lazio" suffered a defeat against Genoa. The match took place in Rome at the "Stadio Olimpico" and ended with the guests winning 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 16th minute by Mateo Retegui.

With three points, "Genoa" climbed to the 11th position in the Serie A league table. "Lazio," with zero points, is currently in the relegation zone, in the 18th position.

In the third round of Serie A, "Lazio" will play away against the current country champion, "Napoli." The match will take place on September 2nd.

"Lazio" Rome - "Genoa" Genoa - 0:1 (0:1, 0:0)

Goal: 0:1 - 16 Retegui.

"Lazio": Provvedel, Romagnoli, Cazale, Marusic (Pellegrini, 66), Luis Alberto, Cataldi (Castellanos, 79), Kamada (Vesino, 66), Lazzari, Felipe Anderson (Isaksen, 66), Dzakani, Immobile.

"Genoa": Josep Martinez, Sabeli (Aaron Martin, 85), Bani, Dragushin, Vaskes, Badel, Strotman (Torsby, 70), Malinovsky (Hefti, 70), Frenkrup, Gudmundsson (Yagello, 90), Retegui (Ekuban, 70).

Yellow cards: Cataldi (38), Frenkrup (39), Malinovsky (61), Pellegrini (90), Dzakani (90), Immobile (90).