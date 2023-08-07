RU RU
Football news Today, 06:50
Lazio close to buying Danish winger for €17m

Italian club Lazio is close to acquiring the right midfielder of Danish club Midtjylland and the Danish youth national team, Gustav Isaksen, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay €17 million for the player, and this amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. In the near future, the Danish player will travel to Italy to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Gustav Isaksen, who is 22 years old, is a product of Midtjylland's youth academy. He has been playing for the main squad of the Danish club since 2019. In total, the winger has played 139 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 18 assists. With Midtjylland, Isaksen became the champion of Denmark in the 2019/2020 season and also won the Danish Cup in the 2021/2022 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

From 2020 to 2022, Isaksen played for the Danish youth national team. He has made 19 appearances for the Danish team, scoring six goals and providing three assists, and has also received two yellow cards.

