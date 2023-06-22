Lautaro Martinez could have an important role at Inter

Inter Milan are looking for a new captain after Marcelo Brozovic left the team.

According to the website fcinter1908.it, the main candidate for the role is Lautaro Martinez, who has played for Inter for five years.

The Argentine showed great leadership qualities last season, particularly after winning the World Cup.

Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is the other candidate for the role of captain. Defender Danilo D'Ambrosio could also be named captain.