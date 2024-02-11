Last season's Europa League winner took charge of the Greek club

Spanish tactician José Luis Mendilibar, who previously led Sevilla to victory in the UEFA Europa League last season, has been appointed as the head coach of Greek club Olympiacos.

Throughout his career, both as a player and a coach, José Luis Mendilibar has remained in Spain. He began his journey at Bilbao Athletic and later played for three other lower-tier Spanish clubs. After retiring as a player in 1994, he transitioned into coaching and has since worked with his hometown club, several Segunda Division sides, as well as Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante, and Alavés.

In 2023, he replaced Jorge Sampaoli as the coach of Sevilla, a decision that proved successful for the club's management, as the "Red and Whites" secured their second most prestigious European club title for the seventh time in their history.

Olympiacos has clinched the Greek league title 47 times in its history and reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals once, in the 1998/99 season. They also reached the same stage in the 1992/93 season of the Cup Winners' Cup.

Currently, Olympiacos sits in fourth place in the league table, trailing leader PAOK by six points, with the leaders having a game in hand. The team participated in the Europa League but exited the tournament after finishing third in their group.