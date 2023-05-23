La Lgia fires referee who made a mistake at Real Madrid match

The Spanish Royal Football Federation and the referee committee took action over the events that occurred during the match Valencia vs Real Madrid (1-0) in the 35th round of La Liga.

Video referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva did not fully convey all the necessary moments to referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea, as a result only Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior was sent off and Valencia player Hugo Duro's actions were not fully assessed.

According to Marca, Ignacio Villanueva, 47, will no longer work as a video referee.

Moreover, the league will not renew the contract of five more video assistants.