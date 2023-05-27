Klopp speaks out about Liverpool's failure to qualify for the Champions League

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has reacted to his team's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

According to the specialist, this season was unsuccessful and full of mistakes, but after the 2022 World Cup the team scored a good number of points and could still be higher in the table if they showed more stability.

"Despite this, I see many reasons for optimism and believe in a fantastic future for my team. I like the unity of the team and the positive atmosphere in the locker room, despite a disappointing season," he said.