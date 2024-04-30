Ronaldo is no longer the owner of Cruzeiro. The Spanish club is next

Legendary former striker Ronaldo has decided to permanently exit the football business.

Ronaldo has officially sold the majority stake (90%) in Cruzeiro, which he bought two years ago for 80 million euros. It's known that a local businessman paid Ronaldo 120 million euros.

Following this, Ronaldo announced that he will also sell the majority stake in the Spanish club Valladolid. He promises to respond to offers quickly and is already looking for potential buyers.

Ronaldo became president of Valladolid in 2018. Currently, the club competes in Segunda, where they are in second place after 37 rounds. During Ronaldo's presidency, Valladolid spent four seasons in La Liga.

Cruzeiro lost to Atletico Mineiro in the Minas Gerais state championship final at the start of the new season. In the first four rounds of Serie A, Cruzeiro has earned 7 points.