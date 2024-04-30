Lewandowski made history. Only four players have ever matched him in the record books

Last night, Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick earned Barcelona a victory over Valencia in the 33rd round of the Spanish La Liga. Still, for the Pole, the three goals scored did not only mark the victory in the meeting.

The fact is that the Pole became the fifth player in history to complete a hat-trick in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Champions League.

Before him, it was:

Roy Makaay (Deportivo Alaves, Bayern Munich)

(Deportivo Alaves, Bayern Munich) Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke)

(Real Madrid, Schalke) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona)

(Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona)

The Pole also broke the goal silence that lasted almost a month and a half. Prior to the match with Valencia, Lewandowski last scored on 17 March against Atlético.

The hat-trick also allowed the striker to equal Girona's Artem Dovbyk, who is the league leader in total goal contributions: 16 goals and 8 assists against the Ukrainian's 19 goals and 5 assists.