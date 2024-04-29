Barcelona dealt with Valencia with a hat-trick from Lewandowski

Barcelona and Valencia clashed in the 33rd round of the Spanish La Liga. The Catalans needed a victory in this game to maintain their second place, but the match turned out to be incredibly challenging.

The first half was eventful. In the 22nd minute, Barça took the lead with a precise header from Fermin Lopez. However, the Catalans' joy was short-lived: after a terrible mistake by ter Stegen, Hugo Duro rolled the ball into the empty net — 1:1. Then Ronald Araujo conceded a penalty, and Pepeleu converted from the spot. Towards the end, Valencia's goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili also made a notable contribution. The Georgian handled the ball outside the penalty area and left his team outnumbered.

Barça took advantage of the numerical superiority early in the second half — Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock. Under Xavi's guidance, the hosts struggled to find a way through Valencia's defense, but eventually secured a crucial victory. The winning goal came again after a corner, with Lewandowski completing his brace. In stoppage time, Robert brilliantly executed a free kick and sealed the match.

Barcelona 4-2 Valencia

Goals: Lopez 22, Lewandowski 49, 82, 90+3 — Duro 27, Pepeleu 38 (penalty).

Sent off: Mamardashvili 45+4 (Valencia)