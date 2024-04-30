Barcelona are ready to sell their young talent to an exotic league

Barcelona's 21-year-old winger Ansu Fati has failed to shine for the Blaugrana, including due to injuries, and it seems that the young talent's days at the Camp Nou are numbered.

According to Diario Sport, even a loan to Brighton did not help the winger resuscitate his career, and his return to Barcelona in the summer is unlikely. The 27-time Spanish champions are considering selling the player to clubs in Saudi Arabia, where Fati is in demand.

The Barcelona president has already held several talks in the Middle Eastern country, after which already representatives of Saudi clubs have paid a visit to the Catalan capital. They are ready to buy Fati, but it seems unlikely that the player himself would be interested in such a move.

Earlier, we reported that Barcelona were planning to include the winger in a deal for striker João Félix, but Fati was not interested in Atlético.