Simeone got angry with Felix. It is known what caused this reaction of the coach

João Félix is one of the players that Barcelona are very zealous to get, and it seems that the Blaugrana will soon have their hands untied to sign the striker.

The Portuguese has previously declared his love for Barcelona and the move has brought him closer to a move to the Camp Nou, as according to Diario Sport, Felix's remarks have irked Atlético, who own him and caused a definitive rift between him and Diego Simeone.

"Mattress Makers" are looking for a way to get rid of the Portuguese on a permanent basis, although Barcelona are only willing to only extend the lease on the terms on which the current agreement is already based.

It was thought that Ansu Fati could be sent to the Wanda Metropolitano in exchange for Felix, but the striker's unimpressive performance at Brighton does not give Atlético confidence in the viability of this deal.