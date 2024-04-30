'Find him for me'. Inter player threw a cry on social media to give a fan a shirt

Last week, the black and blue of Milan celebrated Inter's twentieth championship, and some of the Nerazzurri fans caught the eye of their idols.

Thus, one of the fans attached a strip with the name of his, as we understand, favourite in the team - Marcus Thuram - on the old Inter uniform, adding two stars to it.

The newly-crowned Italian champion himself reacted to the photo with this fan on his Instagram and challenged his followers to track down the youngster, and he will give him his shirt in return.

Inter fans appreciated the Frenchman's gesture and recognised that Thuram's personality is better than his predecessor in the striker position, Romelu Lukaku.

Earlier, it was reported that the 26-year-old forward can leave Inter in the summer for 80 million euros. Such money for him is ready to pay PSG.