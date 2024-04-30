Bayer Leverkusen has prematurely clinched the title of the new champion of Germany this season and is already beginning to assess its prospects for the next season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Bayer's CEO, Fernando Carro, surprised with his statement that the main competitor of his team in the upcoming season is not Bayern Munich.

"I‘d say we should be amongst the favourites because we want to strengthen the team. But I think Leipzig can be strong if they keep their players. If I had to choose between Leipzig and Bayern I‘d choose Leipzig."

It's worth noting that Bayer has yet to suffer defeat in any match across all tournaments this season. In the Europa League semifinals, they will face Roma, and in the German Cup final, they will meet Kaiserlautern.