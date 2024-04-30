RU RU
Sarri is close to a return to EPL. The club that is a bidder for his invitation is known

Football news Yesterday, 08:52
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Since leaving Lazio in mid-March, Maurizio Sarri is unemployed and top clubs have begun to fight for his invitations. One of them has come out in the lead for signing him.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, in a favourable position to invite the 65-year-old Italian specialist is Newcastle. What's more, the report reckons, the Magpies have made Sarri a "very important offer".

For now, Eddie Howe's future is not hanging by a thread, but things could change if the specialist doesn't improve the team's league position, which currently sits seventh in the Premier League.

Sarri himself is not averse to returning to England, and it is conceded that the intermediary who was in charge of finding a club for the coach could use Newcastle to put pressure on West Ham or Torino. Sarri has also been linked with Turkey's Besiktas.

