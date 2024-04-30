Former German national team forward shocked by his excess weight

Former Germany national team forward Max Kruse has resumed his playing career at the amateur club Dersimspor in Berlin.

However, fans were shocked by the current physical condition of the 36-year-old forward. Photos from Kruse's first match for Dersimspor clearly show that he has gained quite a few kilograms of extra weight.

🇩🇪⚽️ Max Kruse has appeared again! He played for a Berlin amateur club over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/mo3cqAIfqe — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 29, 2024

Interestingly, Kruse only ended his professional career in November of last year. His last club was Paderborn, where he played 5 matches and provided 1 assist in the current season of the 2. Bundesliga.

During his career, Kruse played for Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Fenerbahçe, Union Berlin, Werder Bremen, Freiburg, and St. Pauli. He scored 97 goals in 307 Bundesliga matches.

For the Germany national team, Kruse played 14 matches and scored 4 goals.