Barcelona will spell out a huge release clause in Cubarsí's new contract

Barcelona will soon officially announce the signing of a new contract with young center-back Pau Cubarsí.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona's sporting director, Decо, has finalized all the details of the new long-term contract with Cubarsí.

Barcelona is doing everything possible to keep Cubarsí in the team for many years, so the new contract will include a huge release clause of 1 billion euros.

Earlier, Barcelona included a similar release clause in the new contract with young left-back Alejandro Balde.

Cubarsí has an £8.5million release clause in his current contract, which Manchester United wanted to utilise.

In the second half of the current season, the 17-year-old Cubarsí unexpectedly broke into Barcelona's first team. He has played 19 matches for Xavi's team.