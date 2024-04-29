Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips - April 30, 2024 by Jason Collins

Prediction on game Total over 167,5 Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Two Euroleague playoff games are scheduled for April 30, including Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos. Dailysports experts have prepared a prediction for the match between these teams.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Israeli club shows a great will to win this season, despite all the difficulties. Maccabi had a great stretch at the end of the regular season, and then made it to the playoffs through the play-in games. The team played well in two away games, and as a result of those games, they still have a chance to advance to the next round. The home court advantage is virtually non-existent, as the home games have to be played in Belgrade, although the team is showing solid results. American Baldwin will miss the upcoming game because of an injury.

Panathinaikos

The Greek club did well in the Euroleague regular season, but no one cares about their playoff record. Panathinaikos couldn't get the most out of their home games, but that doesn't mean the team is in a bad position right now, with all the fight in the series still ahead of them.

Everything is going well in the domestic arena, where the club managed to win the regular season, now everything will be determined in the playoffs, where the main competitor will be Olympiacos. Injury will not allow the Spanish basketball player Hernangomez to play.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Two matches of the series are behind, the score is still 1:1, which means there is a struggle and intrigue, the first match was unexpectedly won by Maccabi - 91:87, and then Panathinaikos took a convincing revenge - 95:79.

In formal Euroleague home games, Maccabi is on an 8 game winning streak.

Panathinaikos has won the last three road games in the Euroleague.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Panathinaikos Prediction

A difficult match, in which bookmakers have not risked to determine a clear favorite. Much will depend on the mood, the game plan, and the percentage of shots realized. There is every reason to believe that the teams will again show effective basketball. A bet on a total of more than 167.5 points looks promising.