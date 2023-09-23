Kane scored again for Bayern. On his account 6 goals in 7 matches for the new club

Bayern's English striker Harry Kane today scored his next goal for the club in the match against Bochum. For the forward it is already the seventh goal since the beginning of the season and six matches played. Thus, for 90 minutes in the "recordmaster" Kane scores 1.17 goals. In addition, the Englishman has already made 2 assists.

Five goals Kane scored in the Bundesliga, and one more this week in the Champions League.

In the current season, the striker has played only two matches without goals. In the match for the German Super Cup, Harry came on as a substitute and in 26 minutes failed to distinguish himself with productive actions. Also withstood against the forward Borussia Mönchengladbach. At the moment, the player scored in four consecutive games, if you take into account including matches of the national team of England.

Recall that Bayern paid Tottenham Hotspur €100 million for Kane in August 2023. In total, at club level, including youth competitions, the striker has 521 matches and 313 goals.