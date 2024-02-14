Juventus will let the 33-year-old defender go. He will return to his homeland

Juventus will not offer a new contract to the experienced left-back Alex Sandro, reports Nicolò Schira.

This means that the 33-year-old Brazilian will leave the Turin club as a free agent since his current contract expires in June.

Alex Sandro's likely new club will be Internacional. The club from Porto Alegre has already offered the player an 18-month contract, and the parties are close to reaching an agreement.

Alex Sandro has been playing for Juventus since the summer of 2015, when he joined from Porto for €28 million. Before that, he played in his home country for Atletico Paranaense and Santos.

In the current season, the Brazilian has participated in 11 Serie A matches.