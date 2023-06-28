Juventus wants to get rid of a problematic player

Juventus does not see a place at the club for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman returned to the club as a free agent from Manchester United last summer, but has failed to prove himself.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady wants to get rid of the player.

Juventus are worried about the player's injury history, so if they receive favorable offers, Pogba will definitely leave.

Pogba himself, meanwhile, says he would like to stay at Juventus.