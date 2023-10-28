Juventus snatch a victory over Verona

Juventus couldn't defeat Verona due to a minuscule offside

In the final match of today's Serie A games, Juventus hosted Verona.

The hosts started more actively and scored in the 13th minute, but Moise Kean's goal was disallowed due to a minuscule offside. During the ball reception, the forward's boot tips were offside. Juventus created several more dangerous moments, but in the first half, there were no goals.

In the second half, Moise Kean scored once again, but the goal was once again disallowed, this time due to a foul in the attack. Verona did their best to hold onto the draw, but just before the final whistle, Cambiaso was the first to get to the rebound and secured a victory for his team.

Juventus temporarily moved to the top of the Serie A table, while Verona remains just a few points clear of the relegation zone.

Juventus — Verona — 1:0

Goal: 1:0 — Cambiaso 90+7.

In the other matches today, Lecce lost at home to Torino, while Sassuolo and Bologna played to a draw.

Sassuolo — Bologna — 1:1

Goals: 0:1 — Zirkzee 3, 1:1 — Boloca 44.

Lecce — Torino — 0:1

Goal: 0:1 — Buongiorno 41.