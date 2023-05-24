Juventus make tough decision on Allegri

After losing to Empoli (1-4) in their last league game and almost completely losing their chances of qualifying for the Champions League, Juventus have reconsidered their position regarding head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to a source, the Italian specialist will be fired after the end of the season.

Insider Nicolo Scira also confirms that the club management no longer considers Allegri untouchable.

Already now the club's management has begun to discuss the coach's future at Juventus.

A decision will be announced in the near future.