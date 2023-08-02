Juventus easily beat Real Madrid in a bright match

Real Madrid lost to Juventus

Italian Juventus confidently beat Real Madrid in a friendly match at the Soccer Champions Tour tournament.

The meeting took place last night in Florida, USA, at the Camping World stadium and ended with the victory of the Italian giant with a score of 3:1.

Already in the first minute, Turintsy opened the scoring with the efforts of Moise Keane, and in the 20th minute, Timothy Weah signed at the gates of the royal club.

Even before the whistle for the break, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior managed to score one goal.

Already in stoppage time by the referee, the Serbian striker of Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic, set the final score on the scoreboard.

Recall that at the end of last season, Juventus finished seventh in the standings of the Italian championship, while Real Madrid came second in the Spanish championship. In the new season, the Italian club was left without European competition due to disqualification, and Madrid will play in the Champions League.

Soccer Champions Tour 2023

Orlando (USA), August 3

Juventus (Italy) – Real (Spain) – 3:1

Goals: Moise Keane, 1, Timothy Weah, 20, Vlahovic, 90+5 – Vinicius Junior, 38.