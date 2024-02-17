Just 6 seconds. The fastest goal in Bundesliga history was scored (video)

On Saturday, February 17th, Red Bull Salzburg visited Blau-Weiß Linz as part of the Austrian Bundesliga. This match made history in the tournament.

Petar Radkov put the guests ahead just 6 seconds into the match, scoring an unusual goal. The Serbian capitalized on a mistake by the hosts' goalkeeper and sent the ball into the net. This is the fastest goal in the history of the Austrian Bundesliga.

🏟️ Blau Weiss Linz - RB Salzburg

👤 Petar Ratkov

🎯 6 secondes pic.twitter.com/Cn9xIe1XLS — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) February 17, 2024

The match itself ended in a 1:1 draw. Red Bull Salzburg is the reigning champion of Austria. The Red Bull-owned team has won the national championship for 14 consecutive years.

The Bulls are leading the current season as well, ahead of Sturm Graz by three points. However, the team from Graz has played one match less.