Jordan and Malaysia faced off in the first match of the Asian Cup. Representatives of Group E clashed on Monday, January 15.

In the opening 20 minutes, Jordan established a comfortable lead. Al-Mardi opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and six minutes later, Al-Tamari doubled the advantage for the Jordanians. Although Jordan's goal in the 25th minute was initially ruled offside by the referees, it didn't hinder them from scoring for the third time. Al-Mardi completed his brace in the first half.

After the break, the game proceeded calmly. Jordan no longer aggressively pursued attacks and handed over possession to their opponents, who failed to create any significant threats. Al-Tamari sealed the match by also completing his brace. Jordan dominated Malaysia with a resounding 4-0 victory, securing crucial three points.

Asian Cup. First Round

Malaysia - Jordan - 0:4

Goals: 0:1 - 12 Al-Mardi, 0:2 - Al-Tamari, 0:3 - 32 Al-Mardi, 0:4 - 85 Al-Tamari