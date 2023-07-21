Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website, Italian club "Sassuolo" has rejected Moscow's Spartak's attempt to purchase the 25-year-old Brazilian winger, Rogerio.

As per the source, the player was willing to make the move, but the management of the Italian club categorically refused to engage in negotiations with a club from a country classified as a terrorist state.

Rogerio, 25, started his career at "Internacional" and moved to "Sassuolo" in the winter of 2016 for a transfer fee of 2.45 million euros. After six months, he transferred to "Juventus" for two million euros. In the summer of 2019, Rogerio returned to "Sassuolo," and the club paid seven million euros for his services. He has played a total of 156 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

In 2017, Rogerio played for the Brazilian U-23 national team, appearing in four matches without scoring any goals or providing assists, but receiving one yellow card. Additionally, he has also played one match for the Brazilian Olympic team.