RU RU
Main News Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country

Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country

Football news Today, 16:55
Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Photo: Instagram Rogerio / Author unknown

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website, Italian club "Sassuolo" has rejected Moscow's Spartak's attempt to purchase the 25-year-old Brazilian winger, Rogerio.

As per the source, the player was willing to make the move, but the management of the Italian club categorically refused to engage in negotiations with a club from a country classified as a terrorist state.

Rogerio, 25, started his career at "Internacional" and moved to "Sassuolo" in the winter of 2016 for a transfer fee of 2.45 million euros. After six months, he transferred to "Juventus" for two million euros. In the summer of 2019, Rogerio returned to "Sassuolo," and the club paid seven million euros for his services. He has played a total of 156 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

In 2017, Rogerio played for the Brazilian U-23 national team, appearing in four matches without scoring any goals or providing assists, but receiving one yellow card. Additionally, he has also played one match for the Brazilian Olympic team.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Sassuolo Spartak Moscow Serie A Italy Premier League Russia
Popular news
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Today, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Today, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Today, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Today, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions Football news Today, 16:15 Gianluigi Buffon, 45, may make a radical decision about his future Football news Today, 15:55 Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's contract extension offer Football news Today, 15:42 Marseille sign Chelsea star striker Football news Today, 15:32 PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury Football news Today, 11:15 David De Gea responds to Inter offer
Sport Predictions
Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023