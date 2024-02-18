Is Bayer the champion? Bayern Munich suffered another setback, losing to Bochum (video)

Bayern Munich suffered a defeat to Bochum in the away match of the 22nd round of the German Bundesliga.

The Munich team took the lead in the 14th minute through Jamal Musiala's effort. However, the modest midfield team of Bochum scored three goals in response to Thomas Tuchel's team.

In the first half, Assano and Schlötterbeck troubled Neuer. In the 78th minute, Upamecano conceded a penalty, earning his second yellow card, leaving his team down to ten men. Steger converted the penalty kick, putting the visitors in a rather uncomfortable position. The Munich team pulled one goal back through Kane, but it was not enough for more.

Thus, Bayern Munich lost their second consecutive Bundesliga match and lag behind Bayer by eight points. There are 12 rounds left in the German championship this season.

Considering the defeat to Lazio in the Champions League, Tuchel's team has now lost three official matches in a row, something that has not happened with the Munich team since 2015.