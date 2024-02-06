Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Wednesday, February 7th, the second semifinal match of the Asian Cup will take place. The Iranian national team will face the tournament host - the Qatari national team.

Iran vs. Qatar: what to know about the match?

Iran has demonstrated excellent and consistent results in the tournament. In the group stage, Iranians secured victories in three matches, earning nine points. In the round of 16, they defeated Syria in extra time, and in the quarterfinals, they narrowly defeated Japan 2-1. The tournament hosts also show confidence throughout the competition. In the group stage, Qatar also earned the maximum nine points. In the round of 16, they narrowly defeated Palestine 2-1, and in the quarterfinals, they progressed past Uzbekistan in extra time.

Iran vs. Qatar: when and where the match will take place

The semifinal match of the Asian Cup between Iran and Qatar will take place on February 7th and will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. Kick-off times in different cities around the world

Los Angeles 7:00

New York 10:00

Panama 10:00

Toronto 10:00

Port of Spain 11:00

London 15:00

Yaoundé 16:00

Abuja 16:00

Cape Town 17:00

Iran vs. Qatar: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries, and it's important to note that not all countries will have live coverage of the match. For international viewers, the match will be broadcast on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has compiled information on where you can watch this game in your country.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - StarTimes App

Kenya - StarTimes App

Nigeria - StarTimes App

South Africa - StarTimes App

Uganda - StarTimes App

United States - Paramount+

Other countries