Iran – Syria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

In the upcoming match of the Asian Cup Round of 16, Iran will face Syria. DailySports has prepared information for you on where to watch this match.

Read more: Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Iran – Syria: what to know about the match?

Iran advanced to the Asian Cup playoffs by securing the maximum points in Group C. They achieved victories against the UAE, Palestine, and Hong Kong. The Iranian team scored seven goals and conceded two. Syria, on the other hand, earned four points in Group B, defeating India, drawing with Uzbekistan, and losing to Australia. Syria finished third in the group, securing a spot in the playoffs based on team rankings.

When and where the match will take place

The Round of 16 match between Iran and Syria will take place on Wednesday, January 31st, in Doha. It will kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. Kick-off times in various countries around the world:

Los Angeles 8:0

New York 11:00

Panama 11:00

Toronto 11:00

Port of Spain 12:00

London 16:00

Yaoundé 17:00

Abuja 17:00

Cape Town 18:00

Iran – Syria: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may differ in different countries. It is worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the match will be broadcasted on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can catch this game in your country.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - StarTimes App

Kenya - StarTimes App

Nigeria - StarTimes App

South Africa - StarTimes App

Uganda - StarTimes App

United States - Paramount+

Other countries