Iran – Syria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel
In the upcoming match of the Asian Cup Round of 16, Iran will face Syria. DailySports has prepared information for you on where to watch this match.
Iran – Syria: what to know about the match?
Iran advanced to the Asian Cup playoffs by securing the maximum points in Group C. They achieved victories against the UAE, Palestine, and Hong Kong. The Iranian team scored seven goals and conceded two. Syria, on the other hand, earned four points in Group B, defeating India, drawing with Uzbekistan, and losing to Australia. Syria finished third in the group, securing a spot in the playoffs based on team rankings.
When and where the match will take place
The Round of 16 match between Iran and Syria will take place on Wednesday, January 31st, in Doha. It will kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. Kick-off times in various countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 8:0
- New York 11:00
- Panama 11:00
- Toronto 11:00
- Port of Spain 12:00
- London 16:00
- Yaoundé 17:00
- Abuja 17:00
- Cape Town 18:00
Iran – Syria: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters may differ in different countries. It is worth noting that not all countries will have coverage of the match. For the international audience, the match will be broadcasted on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.
Dailysports has prepared information for you on where you can catch this game in your country.
- Australia - Paramount+
- Cameroon - StarTimes App
- Kenya - StarTimes App
- Nigeria - StarTimes App
- South Africa - StarTimes App
- Uganda - StarTimes App
- United States - Paramount+
Other countries
- Algeria - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- China - iQiyi, Migu
- Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Ghana - StarTimes App
- Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Hong Kong - HOY TV
- India - FanCode
- Israel - 5Plus
- Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Liberia - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Madagascar - StarTimes App
- Malawi - StarTimes App
- Mauritius - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Panama - Star+
- Rwanda - StarTimes App
- Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Sierra Leone - StarTimes App
- Singapore - meWATCH
- South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
- Tanzania - StarTimes App
- Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
- Zambia - StarTimes App