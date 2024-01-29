Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

In the middle of the week, the 22nd round of Premier League matches will take place. The highlight of this round will be the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea. DailySports has compiled information for you on where to watch this match.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp's team has accumulated 48 points from 21 matches. Additionally, they are in excellent form, securing four victories and one draw in their previous five matches.

Chelsea, under Pochettino's guidance, is gradually finding its rhythm and producing results. In their last five matches, they have three wins, one draw, and one loss. The "Blues" have climbed to the ninth position in the Premier League, amassing 31 points after 21 rounds.

Both teams are facing squad issues. Liverpool will be without Baichetich, Endo, Matip, Tsimikas, and, significantly for the "Reds," Salah and Thiago. Chelsea's situation is even more challenging, with eight players confirmed to miss the match - James, Jexon, Cucurella, Lavia, Sanches, Ugochukwu, Fofana, and Chalobah. Additionally, the availability of Malo Gusto and Nunknu is uncertain.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place on Wednesday, January 31st, at Anfield Stadium. It will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 20:00

Cape Town 22:00

Liverpool vs Chelsea how to watch the match

We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now

Canada - Sportsnet

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - BBC

United States - SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

Other countries: