Liverpool vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Today, 16:10
In the middle of the week, the 22nd round of Premier League matches will take place. The highlight of this round will be the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea. DailySports has compiled information for you on where to watch this match.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp's team has accumulated 48 points from 21 matches. Additionally, they are in excellent form, securing four victories and one draw in their previous five matches.

Chelsea, under Pochettino's guidance, is gradually finding its rhythm and producing results. In their last five matches, they have three wins, one draw, and one loss. The "Blues" have climbed to the ninth position in the Premier League, amassing 31 points after 21 rounds.

Both teams are facing squad issues. Liverpool will be without Baichetich, Endo, Matip, Tsimikas, and, significantly for the "Reds," Salah and Thiago. Chelsea's situation is even more challenging, with eight players confirmed to miss the match - James, Jexon, Cucurella, Lavia, Sanches, Ugochukwu, Fofana, and Chalobah. Additionally, the availability of Malo Gusto and Nunknu is uncertain.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place on Wednesday, January 31st, at Anfield Stadium. It will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Start times for the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 12:00
  • New York 15:00
  • Panama 15:00
  • Toronto 15:00
  • Port of Spain 16:00
  • London 20:00
  • Yaoundé 21:00
  • Abuja 20:00
  • Cape Town 22:00

Liverpool vs Chelsea how to watch the match

We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Canada - Sportsnet
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - BBC
  • United States - SiriusXM FC, ESPN+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - ESPN
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
  • Barbados - ESPN
  • Belize - ESPN
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN
  • Cayman Islands - ESPN
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - ESPN
  • Fiji - Sky Sport
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPN
  • Hong Kong - M Plus Live
  • India - Star Sports
  • Ireland - BBC
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - ESPN
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport 3
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Sky Sport 3
  • Palau - Sky Sport 3
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Start+, ESPN
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPN
  • Samoa - Sky Sport 3
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - 111 mio Sports 1
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport 3
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - Sky Sport 3
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport 3
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
