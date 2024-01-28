Morocco vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, the concluding matches of the 1/8 finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations will take place. As on previous days, two games are scheduled for this day. The culminating match of this stage of the tournament will be the encounter between Morocco and South Africa. The Dailysports website will provide information on where you can watch this match.

Morocco vs South Africa: what to know about the match?

The Moroccan national team frequently advances to the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations; the last time they failed to do so was in 2013. In the current year, the North African team has displayed commendable results, having not lost a single match in the group stage, securing two victories. They have scored five goals and conceded only one.

The South African national team exhibits less stability. In the previous tournament in 2021, the team failed to qualify, while in 2019, they reached the quarterfinals. Prior to that, in 2017, they did not participate in the final stages of the African Cup of Nations, and in 2015, they were halted at the group stage.

Morocco vs South Africa: when and where the match will take place

The match between the national teams of Morocco and South Africa will be held in San Pedro at the Stade Laurent Pokou. The referee will kick off proceedings at 21:00 Central European Time.

Start times for the match in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 20:00

Cape Town 22:00

Morocco vs South Africa: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have a broadcast of the match. For international audiences, the match will be streamed on Bet365.

Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport

Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada

Kenya - AfroSport TV, SuperSport, DStv Now, Startimes Sports

Nigeria - StarTimes, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, Canal+

South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SABC Plus

Uganda - Sanyuka TV, SuperSport, New World Sport, DStv Now, AfroSport TV

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - beIN Sports

Other countries: