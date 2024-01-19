Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong

In the second round of Group C in the Asian Cup, Iran faced Hong Kong.

During the first half, Iranians dominated possession and were sharper in their attacks. In the 24th minute, Mehdi Ghayedi put Iran ahead with an assist from Mohammadi. Iran comfortably controlled the ball and went into halftime as the leaders.

The second half saw little change in the dynamics of the game, with Iranians maintaining ball possession and controlling the match. Hong Kong managed only one shot in the second half and failed to create any significant goal-scoring opportunities. Iran secured a minimal 1-0 victory, accumulating six points after two rounds and guaranteeing their place in the playoffs.

Final match result between Hong Kong, China and Islamic Republic of Iran



Asian Cup. Second Round

Hong Kong - Iran - 0:1

Goal: 0:1 - 24 Ghayedi