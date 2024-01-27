RU RU NG NG KE KE
Ipswich sensationally lost against a representative from the sixth division in the FA Cup

Football news Today, 09:39
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Ipswich sensationally succumbed to defeat against Maidstone United in the FA Cup 1/16 final.

Ipswich, positioned second in the Championship, faced the sixth-tier representatives in a match.

The favorites dominated in the first half, registering 18 shots compared to their opponent's one. However, Maidstone's lone shot resulted in a goal, with Lamar Reynolds giving the underdog the lead.

Ipswich managed to equalize in the second half, with Jeremy Sarmiento restoring parity ten minutes after the restart. Despite Ipswich's continued pressure, they conceded a second goal, stunning the stands, as Sam Corne scored. Despite a barrage of shots, Ipswich couldn't secure a comeback, and Maidstone United emerged victorious.

The final shot statistics were 38:2, underscoring Ipswich's dominance in attempts, but ultimately leading to a disheartening exit from the FA Cup.

FA Cup, Round of 32
Ipswich - Maidstone United - 1:2
Goals: Sarmiento, 66 - Reynolds, 43, Corne, 66

