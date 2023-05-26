Inzaghi may continue his career in Turkey
Football news Today, 06:53
Photo: Twitter Serie A
Regina head coach Filippo Inzaghi may continue his career in Turkey.
According to Fanatik journalists, Fatih Karagümrük is interested in the services of the former Italian striker.
He should become a replacement for Andrea Pirlo, who left his position the other day.
The sides have already held talks and reached a preliminary agreement on cooperation.
