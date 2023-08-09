"Inter" with a hockey score defeated the Austrian "Red Bull"

В a friendly match played away, Milan's "Inter" secured a victory over Austrian side "Red Bull Salzburg" with a score of 4:3. The match took place in Salzburg, Austria, at the "Red Bull Arena" stadium.

Karim Konate opened the scoring for the home team early in the match. A few minutes later, the Italian club equalized the score with an own goal by Strahinja Pavlovic. Midway through the first half, "Inter" took the lead again through Stefan de Vrij. Konate scored his second goal of the match for Salzburg, making it 2-2. Towards the end of the first half, Joaquin Correa scored, putting "Inter" back in the lead. In the beginning of the second half, Samson Baidoo equalized the score once again. The victory for the Italian team was sealed by Stefano Sensi in the final moments of the match.

"Red Bull Salzburg" Salzburg, Austria – "Inter" Milan, Italy - 3:4 (2:3, 1:1)

Goals: 1:0 – 6 Konate, 1:1 – 9 (own goal) Pavlovic, 1:2 – 25 de Vrij, 2:2 – 35 Konate, 2:3 – 43 Correa, 3:3 – 46 Baidoo, 3:4 – 90 Sensi.

"Red Bull Salzburg": Mantl, Dedich (Kameri, 46), Sole (Baidoo, 46), Pavlovic (Oko, 46), Terzic (Wallner, 46; Piontkowski, 57), Bidstrup (Sadiki, 57), Kjergaard (Dorgeles, 46), Gurna-Duat (Tidjani, 46), Amanqua (Morgalla, 46), Gluh (Yano, 64), Konate (Simic, 46).

"Inter": Sommer, Dumfries (Cuadrado, 62), Darmian (Bissek, 63), de Vrij (Gosens, 70), Bastoni (Stankovic, 87), Dimarco (Stabile, 90+2), Mkhitaryan (Sensi, 70), Calhanoglu (Aslani, 70), Barella (Frattesi, 63), Correa (Esposito, 82), Lautaro Martinez (Lazaro, 87).

Yellow card: Frattesi (76).