Inter will announce a high-profile transfer one of these days

France forward Marcus Thuram has signed a long-term deal with Inter.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the contract is for five years.

The official announcement of the player is expected in the near future.

The footballer will earn in Italy from 6 to 6.5 million euros per year.

Recall that Thuram left Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer after the end of his contract.