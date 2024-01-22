Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup

On Monday, January 22, the final match of the Italian Super Cup took place between Inter and Napoli.

In the first half, Inter dominated possession, registering one shot on target and seven off target, while Napoli managed only two shots towards the goal. After the break, Inzaghi's team continued to assert control, creating numerous opportunities. They unleashed 15 shots towards the goal and five on target.

The lone goal came in injury time. Lautaro Martinez found the net in the 90+1st minute with an assist from Pavard. This goal proved decisive as Inter narrowly triumphed over Napoli, securing the Italian Super Cup.

Super Cup. Final

Napoli - Inter - 0:1

Goals: 0:1 - 90+1 Martinez