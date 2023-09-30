Inter Miami reported important news about Messi's condition

Argentine star Lionel Messi has returned to training with Inter Miami.

According to ESPN, despite this, his participation in the next MLS match against New York City is still a big question mark.

At the same time, it is already known for sure that Spaniard Jordi Alba will miss the meeting. He will not play in the important match due to a thigh muscle injury.

"Leo will train. We are monitoring his condition and will make a decision daily. Jordi will need more time to recover," Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales told reporters.

Messi and Alba missed the final match of the US Open Cup this week, in which Inter Miami lost to Houston Dynamo with a score of 1:2. In addition, both former Barcelona players did not play in the MLS match against Orlando City (1:1).

Currently, Inter Miami is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings with 32 points after 29 games. New York City is in ninth place and has every chance of getting into the play-in.

The meeting will take place on the night of October 1st.