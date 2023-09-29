Inter Miami spoke about when Messi will return to the field

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino tried to talk in detail about the reasons why team leader and captain Lionel Messi did not take the field in the US Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

As you know, in that meeting the team from Florida lost with a score of 1:2.

According to the Argentine coach, it was unwise to take the risk of releasing Messi, so his appearance on the field was not considered even for a few minutes.

Martino is confident that Messi will play until the end of the championship and they will assess the situation match by match to see when the medical department says he can play without risk.

Lionel Messi did not participate in the match due to a muscle injury and has already missed the third match due to his health. In the next round of MLS, Inter Miami will play against New York City on October 1.

Let us remind you that Messi returned with a micro-injury to his club from the Argentine national team. He has been playing for Inter Miami since the summer of 2023 and during this time he has already won one trophy with the team.