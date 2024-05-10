Pepe could move from Porto to Barcelona

Barcelona continues to plan for the next season, and acquiring a new winger is one of their priorities, since the club will not exercise the buy option for João Félix from Atlético.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the main options for Barcelona in this position are Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. However, the club has found an alternative for them in the form of left-winger Pepe from Porto.

The Portuguese club is open to selling the 27-year-old Brazilian, whom they value at 25 million euros. This is 35 million euros cheaper than what would be required for Williams or Olmo.

Pepe joined Porto from Gremio in the summer of 2021. In the current season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 matches across all competitions.

After 32 rounds of the current season, Porto is in third place in the Primeira Liga.