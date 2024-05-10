Marseille beat Milan in the battle for the Portuguese coach

Lille's head coach Paulo Fonseca will not be taking over AC Milan this summer. The Portuguese coach will continue his work in France.

According to Tuttosport, Fonseca will soon accept an offer from Marseille. His contract with the club will be for three years. It is expected that Marseille will make Fonseca the second-highest-paid coach in France after Luis Enrique.

It is noted that Fonseca enjoys being in France and does not plan to leave the country in the foreseeable future.

Earlier, Fonseca was considered one of the favorites for the AC Milan head coach position after Stefano Pioli decided to step down.

Yesterday, Marseille lost to Atalanta 0-3 in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals. Jean-Louis Gasset is currently serving as the interim head coach for the team until the end of the season. Earlier in the season, Marseille were coached by Gennaro Gattuso and Marcelino Garcia Toral.