Official: Lionel Messi joins American club

The press office of Inter Miami has announced on their official website the transfer of Argentine forward Lionel Messi, who is also a member of the Argentine national team.

The player was available as a free agent, and therefore, the American club acquired him without a transfer fee. The parties have signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. The details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it is known that Messi has become the highest-paid player in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old Messi previously played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He played 778 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. During his time at PSG, he played 75 matches, scored 32 goals, and provided 35 assists. Messi has won the Spanish championship 10 times and the French championship twice. He has also won the Spanish Cup seven times, the Spanish Super Cup eight times, the French Cup once, the UEFA Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, and the FIFA Club World Cup three times.

Messi has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2005. He has participated in 175 matches, scoring 103 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also received nine yellow cards and two red cards.