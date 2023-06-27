Inter completes the transfer of the French forward

France forward Marcus Thuram is completing a transfer to Inter Milan.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman will sign a five-year contract after undergoing a medical, which is scheduled for June 27.

Thuram played for Borussia Mönchengladbach last season, where he played in 32 matches, scored 16 goals and provided seven assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is now valued at €32 million.