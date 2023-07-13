RU RU
Inter buy captain of German youth team

Inter buy captain of German youth team

Football news Today, 15:15
Inter buy captain of German youth team

The press office of Inter Milan has announced on their official website the signing of defender Jann Aurel Bisseck from Danish club AGF Aarhus and the captain of the German U-21 national team.

The Italian club has paid €7 million for the 22-year-old player, and the final transfer fee may increase with additional bonuses. Bisseck has signed a contract with Inter Milan that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Bisseck had been playing for AGF Aarhus since 2021. He joined the club on loan from FC Cologne and was later permanently transferred after a year. The transfer fee amounted to €1.72 million. In total, Bisseck has played 68 matches for AGF Aarhus in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists. He has previously played for Holstein Kiel, Roda JC, and Vitoria Guimaraes.

Since 2022, Bisseck has been a part of the German U-21 national team. He has represented the team in eight matches and scored one goal.

In the previous season, Inter Milan finished in third place in the Serie A standings, securing their qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

